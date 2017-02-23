Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2017/telenity/

Company: Telenity Booth/Stand: Hall 5 5J66 Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017

Barcelona, ES Web: http://www.telenity.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/telenity/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/telenity YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/telenityinc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/telenity

About Telenity

Telenity is a leading provider of cutting edge solutions for Mobile Network Operators. With Telenity's Virtualized and NFV-ready VAS Consolidation Platform, operators significantly improve the operational efficiency on their existing value added services and enable the migration to EPC/IMS all-IP core networks. Telenity's API Management Solution creates new revenue sources for operators and enterprises through third party developers. Telenity enables rapid creation, execution and management of large number of composite services with its Service Enablement Suite. Telenity Location Based Services include Family Tracking solutions for subscribers, Asset and Employee tracking solutions for businesses, and Location Enablement for third party applications.

