sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,349 Euro		+0,075
+0,31 %
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,268
24,931
08:31
23.02.2017 | 07:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 22 February 2017 sold 25,134 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 208.50 per B-share (the closing price 8 February 2017). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the fourth enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2016.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 22 February 2017 transferred 7,536 treasury A-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a value of NOK 228.20 per A-share (the closing price 8 February 2017). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2014.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees and allocated bonus shares are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 268,484 treasury A-shares and 455,663 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 23 February 2017
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Primary insiders purchase and allotment of shares (http://hugin.info/131/R/2080561/783464.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)