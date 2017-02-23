sprite-preloader
23.02.2017 | 07:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ahlstrom Oyj: Ahlstrom's Annual Report 2016 has been published

Ahlstrom Corporation ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT February 23, 2017 at 8.00 a.m.

Ahlstrom's Annual Report 2016 has been published

Ahlstrom's Annual Report 2016 has been published today on the company's website www.ahlstrom.com/annual-report-2016 (http://www.ahlstrom.com/annual-report-2016).

The digital Annual Report includes audited consolidated financial statements and the report of operations as well the corporate governance and remuneration statements for the year 2016. Sustainability reporting is embedded to the publication.

A PDF-document of the Annual Report 2016 is attached to this release. The entire report, or sections of it, can also be downloaded from the company's website into a PDF format.

For more information, please contact:
Juho Erkheikki
Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager
Tel. +358 10 888 4731

Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and diagnostics, wallcovers, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2016, Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,200 employees serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/).

Ahlstrom Annual Report 2016 (http://hugin.info/132525/R/2081011/783929.pdf)


