Gemalto: Explore the Internet of Trusted Things (IoTT) with Gemalto at MWC 2017

Amsterdam, Feb, 23, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, invites visitors to Mobile World Congress 2017 (https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/) to discover how the Internet of Things (IoT) is transformed into the Internet of Trusted Things (IoTT). By combining advanced encryption techniques with robust identity management, Gemalto protects sensitive data in devices and the cloud, and builds confidence in applications such as smart cities, the connected car and consumer products.

Guests on the Gemalto stand (Hall 2 No. 2J29) will learn more about the company's Turning Things On (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) campaign1, which showcases the ability of its On-Demand Connectivity solution (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity) to enable seamless customer journeys. Examples include allowing end users to choose and download a subscription plan for their new tablet, straight from the box. Gemalto is also demonstrating online enrollment and registration procedures (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/id-security/id-verification), with the customer simply sending the service provider a digital photo of their ID or passport, along with a 'selfie' for biometric confirmation. Furthermore, customer selfies can now be used to facilitate swift and secure transactions (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/ebanking/sdk), direct from a smartphone.

Gemalto's experts will demonstrate how these novel technologies are combined to meet the demands of new mobility services in the changing automotive ecosystem. In a digital car share use case, the end user can select their vehicle, confirm identity and license status, and make the necessary mobile payment. A virtual key is downloaded to the handset, and the car unlocked with the user's fingerprint. In addition, this digital identity automatically configures the car to the individual's preferred settings, such as enabling the seamless activation of a Wi-Fi subscription for the duration of the hire. Innovative and secured solutions that bring the concept of the smart city (http://www.gemalto.com/smartercities) to life will also be showcased, including a new breed of IoT-enabled street light that embeds functions ranging from electric vehicle charging to intelligent shopper footfall measurement.

"According to the GSMA, mobile connectivity now contributes some 3.8% of the world's total GDP," said Frédéric Vasnier, Executive Vice President of Mobile services and IoT for Gemalto. "At MWC 2017, our guests can learn how to take full advantage of this $3 trillion economic opportunity."

1 Gemalto's Investor Relations team will hold a dedicated session that will also be accessible via webcast to introduce "Embedded SIM and On-Demand Connectivity - Turning Things On" to investors on February 27, 2017, at 3pm. More details are available at http://www.gemalto.com/investors (http://www.gemalto.com/investors)

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

