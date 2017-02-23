Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis to host webcast for announcement 2016 financial results on 2 March 2017

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

23 February 2017, 07:00 CET

BioCARTIS to Host Webcast FOR ANNOUNCEMENT 2016 Financial Results on 2 March 2017

Mechelen, Belgium, 23 February 2017 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announces that it will host a live webcast on Thursday, 2 March 2017 at 14:00 CET / 13:00 BST (UK) / 08:00 EDT (US) to announce its 2016 results and 2017 outlook.

The live webcast may be accessed on the Biocartis website (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/capital-markets-day-2017) or by clicking here (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/9k7h4svt). To participate in the questions and answers session, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the numbers below, followed by the confirmation code 9539312. The webcast and conference call will be conducted in English. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Biocartis website (https://investors.biocartis.com/en) ('investors') shortly after.



Conference call dial-ins:

London, United Kingdom (standard international): +44 (0)20 34 27 19 01

Brussels, Belgium: +32 (0)2 402 30 92

Amsterdam, Netherlands: +31 (0)20 721 91 58

New York, USA: +1 646 254 33 61

Paris, France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 25

Confirmation code: 9539312

----- END ----

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

(mailto:rdegrave@biocartis.com)tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla platform in 2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers seven oncology tests and two infectious disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com (http://www.biocartis.com/). Press Photo Library available here (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/press-image-library). Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/biocartis_): @Biocartis_.

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

