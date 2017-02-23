sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,15 Euro		-0,13
-0,15 %
WKN: A1H81M ISIN: CH0126881561 Ticker-Symbol: SR9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS RE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISS RE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,00
86,00
08:02
86,00
86,30
08:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISS RE AG
SWISS RE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISS RE AG87,15-0,15 %