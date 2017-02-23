Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 23 February 2017 at 8:30 a.m. I DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.70 per share be paid on the financial year 2016.
II ELECTION OF THE AUDITOR AND FEES
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that two regular auditors be appointed for the company and that Mr. Pasi Karppinen, APA, and PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorized Public Accountants, with Jari Viljanen, APA, as the auditor with principal authority be elected as auditors for the period ending with the close of the 2018 Annual General Meeting.Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes that the auditor's fee be reimbursed according to invoice approved by the company.
Helsinki, February 22th 2017
APETIT PLC Board of Directors
