Hozpitality Group Brings Together UAE's Hospitality General Managers, HR, Sales and Marketing Directors to Network at the Jood Palace Hotel Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jood Palace Hotel Hosts Hozpitality Group's 9th Networking Event for Hospitality General Managers, HR, Sales and Marketing Directors in UAE

The 9th exclusive hospitality networking event for GM's, HR, Sales and Marketing heads based in UAE held at the Jood Palace Hotel, organized by Hozpitality Group was a great success. Over 150 distinguished hospitality professionals based in UAE attended the event.

The following topics were discussed at the event:

Balanced Leadership

Maria Tullberg - Radisson Blu Deira (Keynote)

Karunesh Arya - Thrifty Car Rental

Wael El Behi - First Central Hotel Apts

People Engagement

Nabil Samuel - Time Hotels (Keynote)

Dr. Zakir Malik - Al Shirawi Group

Atul Pandya - IIMT College

Swati Anand - Dusit Thani Dubai

Social Media Strategy

Vagelyn Federico - Dusit Thani Dubai (Keynote)

Sonal Bhatnagar - Country Club Dubai

Sustainability Objective: Commercial or Responsibility?

Iftikhar Hamdani - Ramada Ajman (Keynote)

Sandrine Le Biavant - Farnek

Harbinder Singh - Sudeku Investments

John Arnold - Green Good Eco-Tech

We are thankful to Jood Palace Hotel for hosting this event and supporting us, Mr. Raj Bhatt, Director, Hozpitality group said. We are happy that together we are making Hozpitality the most preferred global hospitality brand, Mr. Bhatt added.

Through Hozpitalityplus Events we have already successfully conducted 9 business networking events for the Hospitality industry in UAE. The GM and HR heads event at the Grand Hyatt Dubai and the F&B heads event at the Pullman Hotel Dubai Mall of the Emirates, Sales and marketing heads event at the Gloria Hotel, Dubai and GM, HRD and FC's event at Taj Palace Dubai, Millennium Plaza and Al Murooj Rotana were very successful. Hozpitalityplus Events is already benefitting the hospitality industry professionals and through this venture, we are providing a platform where the industry comes together to network, create synergy and share best practices, Mr. Raj Bhatt, said.

About Hozpitality Group:

Hozpitality Group is emerging as one of the fastest growing online companies in the Middle East and Asian market. We have over 800,000 registered hospitality professionals in our three websites, http://www.hozpitality.com - "Dedicated hospitality website for MEA" and http://www.hozpitalityplus.com - "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates we also reach out to over 1 million professionals through our monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

Our dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com already has over 25,000 members from over 180 countries networking. The networking website http://www.hozpitalityplus.com has discussions, blogs, videos, latest hospitality news, top jobs, events, photos, groups and many more latest features.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently at a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz - The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecasted on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approximately 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, please log on to: http://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. The 3rd Awards event will be held at the new Rixos Premium Dubai on 26th November 2017. Logon to http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

A lot more is on the cards and we are happy that we are growing, Mr. Bhatt added.

To know more about the group, please log on to:

http://www.hozpitality.com , http://www.hozpitality.ca , http://www.hozpitalityplus.com , http://www.hozpitalityplusevents.com , http://www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

