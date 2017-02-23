sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,681 Euro		-0,001
-0,06 %
WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 Ticker-Symbol: E5S1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,681
1,861
08:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC
ATALAYA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATALAYA MINING PLC1,681-0,06 %