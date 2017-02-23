Sercomm Launches the World's First LWA Small Cell Solution

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 23,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment, today launches the world's 1st Enterprise Small Cell, which supports LTE-WLAN Aggregation (LWA). Adopted by Chunghwa Telecom, the largest integrated telecommunications services company in Taiwan, Sercomm's LWA Small Cell will enter its plan for commercial deployment.

LWA has been standardized by the 3GPP as part of Release 13 in 2016.Sercomm's LWA Small Cell solution makes it possible to create efficient integrated LTE and WiFi Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets), allowing Telco operators to support the data transmission of 32 users simultaneously at download speeds of up to 400 Mbps. In addition, LWA Small Cell helps to reduce Internet traffic congestion by offloading cellular data traffic more efficiently and provides seamless user experiences.

In response to the rapid development of pre-5G next-generation networks, high-bandwidth demanding applications, such as 4K HD videos and virtual reality (VR) gaming, have become more diverse and popular.To maximize the utilization of limited spectrum resources and to cope with the trend towards heterogeneous network (HetNet) convergence, LWA has become an alternative solution for carrier aggregation to bond licensed and unlicensed band.

"Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resourcesin finding innovative solutions to enable fixed-mobile convergence. With Sercomm's LWA Small Cell, mobile operators can offer high-quality service through seamless integration of 4G LTE and WiFi," said James Wang, CEO of Sercomm. "We are honored to team up with Chunghwa Telecom for its upgraded mobile service in Taiwan. Together we open a new era for telecommunication service."

Sercomm will demonstrate its new LWA Small Cell as well as full series of IoT (Internet-of-Things) solutions at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC 2017) in Barcelona, Spain. The company's booth is in hall 2, 2G11.

