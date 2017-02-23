Louise Cattell Memorial Gig in Aid of Mentor UK

LONDON, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A memorial gig is being held on 2 March, at Nambucca, Upper Islington for Louise Cattell who died exactly six years ago in March 2011. The proceeds for the event will fund work progammes for the drugs and alcohol prevention charity Mentor UK.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470963/Louise_Cattell.jpg )

Louise Cattell was a much-loved figure on the London gig scene until her untimely death in 2011 from a ketamine overdose, when she was only 21. The memorial gig for Louise is to be held at Nambuccca, 596 Holloway Road from 7.30pm. Acts include the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold, an acoustic set from Bryn and Alfie of the Holloways, Ginge & Co and DJs Kylie Griffiths, Louise's partner in Pure Filth, James Phillips and Omar Gawd.

Louise Cattell's mother and Mentor Ambassador, Vicky Unwin said, "It's going to be a great night at Nambucca on Thursday. We are so grateful to everyone who is supporting the memory of Louise which is as strong as ever. It is so heartening to see so much love for her after six years. But the event is also an important fundraiser for the drugs prevention charity Mentor. So everyone coming will also be helping to prevent harms from drugs and other families from suffering such a terrible loss."

Vicky Unwin has campaigned and raised funds for several years for the Angelus Foundation to raise awareness of the harms of drugs, particularly new psychoactive substances ("legal highs"). Following the merger of Angelus and Mentor in October last year she agreed to become a Mentor Ambassador.

Mentor's Chief Executive, Michael O' Toole said, "We are so grateful to Vicky Unwin to agreeing to be a Mentor Ambassador and to raise funds for us through this event. Mentor works in schools and in the wider community to help young people learn to resist the harms of alcohol and other drugs. So the funds raised will be having a positive impact on people's lives."

1) Louise Cattell was about to become a student at Chelsea College of Arts when she died in March 2011 from taking ketamine. She was an occasional user and drowned in the bath.

2) Mentor UK is the UK's leading charity working to prevent the misuse of alcohol and drugs among children and young people. They run evidence-based programmes in a variety of settings for different groups of young people. Mentor developed ADEPIS, the leading source of alcohol and drug education resources for schools, and now maintains the CAYT repository of impact studies of evidence-based programmes.

2) The memorial gig for Louise is to be held at Nambucca, 596 Holloway Road, N7 6LB London from 7.30pm until midnight. All proceeds to Mentor UK. Nambucca said "Six years to the day since her passing we are putting on a night in her memory in a venue she loved full of the music we used to dance to together. The night will also be to raise awareness and funds for Mentor UK, the UK's authoritative voice in preventing the misuse of alcohol and drugs among children and young people (http://www.mentoruk.org.uk ). This is an event for Louise, Louise's friends and everyone who loved the music she loved but everyone is welcome so please do share this invite."

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1422842701082134/1443074879058916/?notif_t=plan_mall_activity¬if_id=1487515099662074

http://www.nambucca.co.uk/event/louise-cattell-memorial-gig-for-mentor-uk-scarletinas-tim-arnold-very-special-guests/

http://www.louisecattell.com/wordpress/

