Intu Properties plc - Directorate Change - Chairman Appointment

INTU PROPERTIES PLC ("intu" or the "company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Directorate Change - Chairman Appointment

intu announces that John Strachan, a non-executive director of intu since October 2015, will succeed Patrick Burgess as Chairman of the company following the conclusion of the AGM on 3 May 2017.

John brings a wealth of experience from the retail property sector, an international perspective and extensive knowledge of the Spanish retail property market. He was Global Head of Retail Services and Chairman of the Retail Board at Cushman and Wakefield until 2015 and prior to that Head of UK and European Retail at Healey and Baker, with whom he commenced his career in 1972.

John is a past President and Chairman of the British Council of Shopping Centres (now Revo). He is currently a member of the Global & European Boards of the International Council of Shopping Centres.

David Fischel, intu Chief Executive, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted that John will be taking over as Chairman of intu in May. With his vast experience and knowledge of the retail real estate sector, he has made a significant contribution since joining the Board.

Patrick Burgess had indicated his intention to step down at the 2017 AGM. The Board would like to record its sincere thanks to him for his outstanding service to the company, both as a non-executive director since 2001 and as Chairman since 2008. This period has seen substantial growth in the company's activities and includes such landmark events as the demerger of Capital & Counties in 2010, the intu Trafford Centre transaction in 2011, the rebranding as intu in 2013 and recent entry into Spain. The Board has benefited from Patrick's significant experience, sound judgement and leadership."

23 February 2017