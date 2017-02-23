sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.02.2017 | 08:01
(0 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Magnolia Petroleum Plc - Board Changes

Magnolia Petroleum Plc / Index: AIM / Epic: MAGP / Sector: Oil & Gas

23 February 2017

Magnolia Petroleum Plc ('Magnolia' or 'the Company')

Board Changes

Magnolia Petroleum Plc, the AIM quoted US focused oil and gas exploration and production company, announces that non-executive Chairman Thomas Wagenhofer has resigned from the Company to concentrate on his other business commitments.

Ron Harwood, an existing non-executive Director of Magnolia, will assume the position of Chairman of the Company on an interim basis until a permanent replacement has been appointed. Mr Wagenhofer has agreed to a one month handover to ensure an orderly transition.

The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

* * ENDS * *

For further information on Magnolia Petroleum Plc visit www.magnoliapetroleum.com or contact the following:

Steven SneadMagnolia Petroleum Plc+01918449 8750
Rita WhittingtonMagnolia Petroleum Plc+01918449 8750
Jo Turner / James CaithieCairn Financial Advisers LLP+44207213 0880
Colin RowburyCornhill Capital Limited+44207710 9610
Lottie BrocklehurstSt Brides Partners Ltd+44207236 1177
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+44207236 1177

Notes

Magnolia Petroleum Plc is an AIM quoted, US focused, oil and gas exploration and production company. Its portfolio includes interests in 154 producing and non-producing assets, primarily located in the highly productive Bakken/Three Forks Sanish hydrocarbon formations in North Dakota as well as the oil rich Mississippi Lime and the substantial and proven Woodford and Hunton formations in Oklahoma.

Summary of Wells

CategoryNumber of wells
Producing154
Being drilled / completed14
Elected to participate / waiting to spud42
TOTAL210

© 2017 PR Newswire