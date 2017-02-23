

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroën (PEUGF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 net income, Group share, reached 1.73 billion euros, higher than last year's 899 million euros. Earnings per share were 1.93 euros, higher than 0.96 euro a year ago.



In 2016, Group revenues were 54.03 billion euros, slightly lower than 54.68 billion euros in 2015. Automotive revenues were down 1.2% to 37.07 million.



Group revenues and automotive revenues increased 2.1% and 2.7% respectively, at constant exchange rates, driven notably by the success of recently launched models and the Group's pricing power strategy.



Group recurring operating income was 3.24 billion euros, up 18% from the prior year.



Further, the company said that for the first time since 2011, a dividend of 0.48 euro per share will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting.



Looking ahead, in 2017, the Group anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, Latin America and Russia, and growth of 5% in China.



The new objectives of the Push to Pass plan are to deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin on average in 2016-2018, and target 6% by 2021. The company previously was expecting to reach an average 4% automotive recurring operating margin in 2016-2018.



The company continues to expect to deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 2018 vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 20217.



