The Board of Directors of Konecranes Plc has on February 22, 2017 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the Savings Period 2013-2014 of Konecranes Employee Share Savings Plan.



In the share issue, 20,959 Konecranes Plc shares held by the company are conveyed without consideration to the employees participating in the plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a Stock Exchange Releases published on March 22, 2012 and on April 25, 2012.



The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 23, 2016. According to the authorization, a maximum of 500 000 shares may be issued as part of the Employee Share Savings Plan.



The shares will be delivered to the plan participants on February 28, 2017. After the share delivery, the company will hold a total of 4,500,374 own shares.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).







