Financiere de Tubize SA: 2016 annual financial report

Press release

23 February 2017 - 8:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Marc Van Steenvoort, directeur, marc.van.steenvoort@gmail.com

Annual financial report 2016

Regulated information

23 February 2017

The board of directors of Financiere de Tubize has established the 2016 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be)

Dividend received from UCB: € 74.9 million (against € 70.4 million in 2015)

Profit of € 69.0 million (against € 63.1 million in 2015)

Decrease of outstanding debt from € 286 million at 31 December 2015 to € 241 million at 31 December 2016.

If the general shareholders meeting of 26 April 2017 approves the 2016 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a dividend of € 0.52 will be payable as from 5 May 2017 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 12.

Ex-dividend 3 May 2017

Record date 4 May 2017

Payment date 5 May 2017

