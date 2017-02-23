Ossur Hf: AGM 9 March 2017 - Final agenda and proposals

Announcement from Ossur hf. no:14/2017

Reykjavik, 23 February 2017

Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals for Össur's Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday 9 March 2017. The meeting will be held at Össur's headquarters Grjothals 5, 110 Reykjavik. No changes have been made to the previously announced agenda and proposals.

AGM 2017 - Final Agenda and Proposals (http://hugin.info/133773/R/2080701/783558.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

