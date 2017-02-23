Kemira Oyj

Kemira Annual Report 2016 published

Kemira's Annual Report 2016 has been published in PDF format in English at www.kemira.com/investors (http://www.kemira.com/en/investors/pages/default.aspx) on February 23, 2017 at 9.00 am (CET+1). The Annual Report consists of four modules: Business Overview, GRI Disclosures, Corporate Governance Statement and Financial Statements.

The Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement are available in both English and Finnish, other documents in English.

The published reports can also be found as attachments to this release.

Kemira Annual Report 2016

Kemira Business Overview 2016

Kemira GRI Disclosures 2016

Kemira Corporate Governance Statement 2016

Kemira Financial Statements (full official) 2016

For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255



Tomas Biström, Director, Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 40 577 0446

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

