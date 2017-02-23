Systemair AB: Istanbul's new airport chooses Systemair

Press Release, 23 February 2017

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) company in Turkey has received an order for 531 Model FL NG series air handling units and 5630 fan-coil units, of a value of approx. EUR 9.5 million, to the new airport in Istanbul.

The new airport is one of the largest ever infrastructure projects in the Turkish Republic, where flights to more than 350 destinations will take place. The project will be staged in four phases and the first new airport phase will be opened during 2018.

"We are proud to be selected to deliver to this largest ever infrastructure projects in the Turkish Republic. This new order confirms that our customers have confidence in our quality and reliability." says Ayca Eroglu, Managing Director Systemair Turkey.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 49 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.1 billion in financial year 2015/16 and currently employs about 5,000 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 12 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, VEAB, Fantech, Menerga and Holland Heating brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 60 companies.

