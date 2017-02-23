Herlev, 2017-02-23 08:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In accordance with the Danish Companies Act § 55 and the Securities Trading Act § 29, we hereby announce that Johannes Møller Westh has informed us that he have reduced his shareholding in Dalhoff Larsen & Horneman A/S and now hold 9,73% shares corresponding to less than 9,73 % of the share capital and the votes.



Inquiries concerning this announcement can be made on telephone no. +45 41 95 38 29.



