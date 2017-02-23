

23 February 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)



Director/PDMR Dealing



Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things, is pleased to announce that Angus Forrest's pension fund, which provided Convertible Unsecured Loanstock ('CULS') in September 2014, is converting a total of £19,250 CULS into 1,540,000 new ordinary shares at 1.25 pence per share. Following the conversion, Mr Forrest is interested in 7,899,602 ordinary shares.



Application will be made for the 1,540,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to AIM and it is expected that admission will take place and trading in the new ordinary shares will commence on 1 March 2017.



Following Admission of the new ordinary shares, the enlarged issued share capital will be 120,051,443 Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on shares acquired.



1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name Angus Forrest 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name Tern Plc b)



LEI - 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.02 pence in Tern Plc



GB00BFPMV798 b)



Nature of the transaction



Conversion of unsecured loanstock c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | | +------------+-----------+ | 1.25 pence | 1,540,000 | +------------+-----------+



d)



Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,540,000



£19,250.00



e)



Date(s) of the transaction



22 February 2017 f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, AIM



