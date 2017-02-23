

23 February 2017 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) ('Falcon' or the 'Company') announces that on 22 February 2017 it granted incentive stock options ('Options') to purchase an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares of Falcon to Anne Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Falcon under the stock option plan approved at Falcon's annual shareholders meeting held on 21 June 2016. The Option grant is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.



A maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Falcon are reserved for issuance pursuant to Falcon's stock option plan.



The Options were granted at an exercise price of CDN$0.20 being the closing share price on the TSX Venture Exchange on 22 February 2017 to the following:



Name Number of Total number of Options Options granted held after grant



Anne Flynn 6,000,000 7,000,000



The Options granted have a vesting schedule allowing for 1/3 of the Options to vest immediately with an additional 1/3 vesting on each subsequent anniversary until the Options are fully vested on 22 February 2019. The Options have an expiry date of 21 February 2022.



After this grant, there are 45,100,000 Options outstanding, representing 4.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon.



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.



