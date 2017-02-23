The hearings of the international arbitration proceedings were held on 7 - 11 November 2016 and on 14 - 15 November 2016.



All hearings were broadcast live on the ICSID website. The recordings of the arbitration hearings, which were held in Paris, have now been made available on AS Tallinna Vesi's website. The recordings are arranged by days and are accessible at the following link: www.tallinnavesi.ee



All submissions of materials made during the arbitration proceedings are publicly available also on the ICSID website.



Background information:



In October 2014, AS Tallinna Vesi and its shareholder United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V., registered in the Kingdom of The Netherlands, commenced international arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Estonia for breach of the Agreement on the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between the Kingdom of The Netherlands and the Republic of Estonia. The international arbitration hearings were held in November 2016 and the decision in the matter is expected in 2017.



Riina Käi AS Tallinna Vesi Chief Financial Officer Ph: (+372) 62 62 262 riina.kai@tvesi.ee