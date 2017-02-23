At the request of ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB, first day of trading has been postponed. The first day of trading on First North has not yet been decided.



Short name: ISR ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 18,500,000 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008212195 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 133620 ------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559026-7828 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------







Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



