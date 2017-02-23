Apetit Plc, stock exchange release, 23 February 2017, 9.30 a.m. Kaija Viljanen, Director of Apetit Group's Grain Trade and Oilseeds Business and Managing Director of Avena Nordic Grain Oy, has announced her decision to retire by the end of 2017.



Antti Snellman, M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed Director of the Grain Trade and Oilseeds Business and Managing Director of Avena Nordic Grain Oy, under which these businesses belong. He will join Apetit on 1 June 2017, and assume responsibility for business operations on 1 September 2017.



Snellman's previous employment was at Altia, where he headed the Starch and Feed business unit, a part of the Industrial Services business, from 2010, and the distillery and starch and feed production unit in Koskenkorva, which is a part of the Supply Chain business, from 2011. Before Altia, Snellman was the Sales and Marketing Director of Finnish Fibreboard Ltd, Project Manager at BMH Wood Technology Ltd and worked in international water processing projects at Hadwaco Ltd.



Juha Vanhainen, CEO:



"I am happy that Antti Snellman will continue Kaija Viljanen's work. Antti is a very experienced industrial professional who has proven his mettle in a range of positions. He has management experience in business operations, production and stakeholder relations in value chains in Finland and abroad. Antti's versatile experience will be an excellent foundation on which to continue the successful development of the Grains Trade and Oilseeds Business at the head of a very competent specialist organisation."



"Under Kaija Viljanen's leadership the Grain Trade and Oilseeds Business has been developed systematically and successfully. It has become an internationally respected grain, oilseed and feedstuff raw material trader and the most important oilseed products manufacturer in Finland. I believe I am not alone in saying that her work has had an international impact. Her contribution to the development of the grain trade and in the use of oilseed in foods and feed and in improving cultivation conditions are beyond comparison. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Kaija for her long and successful career."







Apetit Plc







Juha Vanhainen CEO







FURTHER INFORMATION Juha Vanhainen, CEO, Apetit Plc, tel. +358 10 402 00



DISTRIBUTION NASDAQ Helsinki Principal media www.apetitgroup.fi







Apetit is a Finnish food industry company firmly rooted in the primary production of food. Our goal is to be a leader in the vegetable-based food chain. We produce delicious and convenient fresh and frozen vegetable products that enhance wellbeing. We produce high-quality vegetable oils and expeller meal from rapeseed, and trade grain on international markets. We also process fresh fish and prepare fish products. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. In 2016, the company's net sales were EUR 387 million and it employed an average of 729 people.



Avena Nordic Grain Oy, which is responsible for Apetit Plc's Grain Trade and Oilseeds Business, is Finland's leading trader in grains, oilseeds, pulses and feedstuffs, and is a manufacturer and supplier of vegetable oils and expeller. Avena's main market is the European Union, but it also trades in many other markets. The company's principal location is Helsinki, but it also operates in other parts of Finland: Vaasa, Pori, Salo, Kirkkonummi, Loimaa, Hämeenlinna, Kouvola and Porvoo. Its oil milling plant is located in Kirkkonummi.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616506