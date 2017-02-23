Lahti, Finland, 2017-02-23 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 FEBRUARY 2017 at 9:45 a.m.



SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH RAUTE CORPORATION'S STOCK OPTIONS 2010



A total of 13,249 Raute's series A new shares have been subscribed for with Raute Corporation's stock options 2010 B and stock options 2010 C between January 17 and February 2, 2017. The entire subscription price EUR 92,318.37 will be entered in the invested non-restricted equity reserve. As a result of the subscriptions, the number of Raute's series A shares will increase from 3,215,301 pcs to 3,228,550 pcs and the total amount of shares from 4,206,462 pcs to 4,219,711 pcs.



The new shares subscribed for with the stock options 2010 have been registered in the Trade Register on February 23, 2017 as of which date the new shares establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of February 24, 2017.



The share subscription period for stock options 2010 B is from March 1, 2014 to March 31, 2017 and for stock options 2010 C from March 1, 2015 to March 31, 2018. The terms and conditions of the stock options plan 2010 with additional information are available on the company's website at www.raute.com >Investors >Share information.



Raute's stock options 2010 are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



RAUTE CORPORATION Arja Hakala Chief Financial Officer



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO, Raute Corporation, mobile +358 400 710 387 Potential call requests to Ms. Arja Hakala through: Eija Salminen, Group Executive Assistant, tel. +358 50 3801517



