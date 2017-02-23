

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported net income attributable to equity holders of $1.38 billion or $0.10 per share for the year ended 31 December 2016, compared to loss of $4.96 billion or $0.37 per share in the prior year.



Loss before income taxes was $549 million, narrower than loss of $8.38 billion in the prior year.



Income attributable to equity holders, pre-significant items, surged 48 percent to $1.99 billion from $1.34 billion last year. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, rose to $0.14 from $0.10 a year ago.



The Group reported 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $10.27 billion, up 18 percent from last year.



Revenue for the year increased to $152.95 billion from restated $147.35 billion in the prior year.



