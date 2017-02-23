Ranked sixth in the medium-sized workplace category, Globoforce celebrated by employees for its culture andrecognition

Globoforce®, a leading provider of social recognition solutions, today announced that it has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland 2017 by the Great Place to Work Institute®.Globoforce was ranked sixth in Ireland in the medium-sized workplace category.This is the fifth year in a row that Globoforce has been recognised as a top Irish workplace for high scores on an employee survey and an assessment of its workplace policies and practices. Globoforce has been consistently recognised in the 90th percentile year-on-year for being a friendly and trusted place to work; making new employees feel welcome and for celebrating milestones and special events.

"As human beings, we want to work in workplaces that are positive, joyous and inclusive," said Niamh Graham, vice president of global HR at Globoforce. "We are committed to building workplaces where employees feel appreciated for their hard work, inspired to do their best work and have a strong sense of belonging. We are proud of this achievement as we firmly believe in emulating the principles and core values that promote a more human culture where employees have a voice and feel connected to our organization's mission."

"With institutional trust in low supply throughout the globe, research is showing that business has also suffered a drop in trust", said John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work® Ireland. "This will have an impact on performance and returns. It's clear from the results of our assessment survey that employees from Ireland's Best Workplaces, who are in a unique position to know, believe that clients and customers can trust their organisations. This is an invaluable vote of confidence from their employees, and is probably the reason why staff in the companies are comfortable releasing all their talents to the benefit of those organisations. While money was the currency of success in the past, trust is the currency of success now and into the future; we are increasingly living in a world of interdependencies where we need to be sure who we can rely on. The listed organisations this year have separated themselves from their peers by leveraging the power of trust to the benefit of all their stakeholders, and that is why I want to extend my congratulations to one and all on a wonderful achievement."

All over the country, employees at Ireland's Best Workplaces report a significantly greater sense of job security than those in peer organisations, with this area achieving a four year high despite a backdrop of medium-term geopolitical uncertainty. This level of employee confidence in the face of an uncertain future provides these organisations with a workforce that is engaged, focused on the task at hand, and eager to offer their contribution to future successes. The Best Workplaces in Ireland 2017 are capitalising on this increased engagement by delivering regular performance evaluations, recognising excellent performance, and providing coaching and support to poor performers.

About Great Place to Work® and the Assessment Process

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States.

The key defining feature of a great workplace is the level of trust that exists within it. From an employee's viewpoint, the definition of a great workplace is one where you trust the people you work with, you have great pride in what you do, and you enjoy the people you work with. The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open ended comments from employees.

About Globoforce

Globoforce is a leading provider of social recognition solutions, helping companies build stronger, more human cultures through the power of thanks. Named one of the Best Workplaces by the Great Place To Work® Institute, Globoforce is trusted by some of the most admired companies in the world to inspire and energize employees and create best places to work. Our award-winning SaaS technology and proven methodologies empower HR and business leaders to take a modern, more strategic approach to recognition programs. What results is measurable business success, qualified by increases in employee engagement, retention and productivity. The company pioneered the WorkHuman movement, created to galvanize organizations and leaders worldwide to create a more human workplace. This movement culminates annually at the WorkHuman conference, taking place May 30-June 1, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz. Globoforce is co-headquartered in Southborough, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

