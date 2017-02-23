World's first hybrid smartwatch with traditional hands over a full round color touchscreen

Ahead of Mobile World Congress 2017, Swiss wearable brand MyKronoz today announced ZeTime, the world's first hybrid smartwatch combining mechanical hands over a full round color touchscreen. Using groundbreaking technology to enable a hole to be cut in the center of a round TFT color display allowing watch hands to pass through, ZeTime blends the classic design of a traditional timepiece with the most advanced features of a smartwatch.

Designed to be worn all day, every day, ZeTime allows users to see the time even when the smartwatch screen is powered off, thanks to 'Smart Movement' technology that enables the mechanical hands to function for up to 30 days with a single charge.

"When I started in early 2013, people thought that I was mad why would I start a smartwatch company in Switzerland and enter such a challenging market? It turns out that my vision and passion have paid off as our company has sold nearly two million smartwatches since then," said Boris Brault, CEO and founder of MyKronoz. "This disruptive mentality goes beyond the company's mission to provide 'smartwatches for everyone' by striving to become an industry leader on price point, wide range, and fashionable design."

"My inspiration has been to combine the best of our Swiss heritage in traditional watchmaking, with the key features of a smartwatch to persuade the majority of consumers to adopt our wearable technology. This has been accomplished with ZeTime, the perfect hybrid smartwatch. It combines the best of both worlds: watch hands of an elegant traditional timepiece with a full color touchscreen that instantly shows incoming calls, smartphone notifications, real-time fitness activity, upcoming calendar events, daily reminders and much more, right from your wrist."

A classic take on wearable technology, ZeTime has a sleek stainless steel watch case inspired by the finest Swiss design, along with a variety of interchangeable digital watch faces and straps created to fit every style. ZeTime is set for action with a 3-axis accelerometer and an optical heart-rate sensor to track activity and sleep. With waterproof performance of ATM3 (up to 30 meters' depth), ZeTime provides the quality and versatility expected from traditional high-end timepieces, at a much lower price. ZeTime will be available by early September 2017 from $199.90.

ZeTime: Breaking Tech Barriers to be an Elegant Daily Companion

Always-on: with its traditional mechanical watch hands, powered by a smart movement, ZeTime will automatically update the time according to the location and will work up to 30 days on a single charge

with its traditional mechanical watch hands, powered by a smart movement, ZeTime will automatically update the time according to the location and will work up to 30 days on a single charge Stylish practical: the 44mm stainless steel watch case and chrome mechanical hands have customizable and interchangeable watch faces and straps available in different styles including silicon, genuine leather, carbon-fiber and more. ZeTime is also waterproof to 30m (ATM3)

the 44mm stainless steel watch case and chrome mechanical hands have customizable and interchangeable watch faces and straps available in different styles including silicon, genuine leather, carbon-fiber and more. ZeTime is also waterproof to 30m (ATM3) Activity sleep tracker: equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer and optical heart-rate sensor, ZeTime can track activity by monitoring heart-rate, steps, distance, calories, active minutes and sleep. ZeTime will also alert users to extended periods of inactivity to encourage them to be more active

equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer and optical heart-rate sensor, ZeTime can track activity by monitoring heart-rate, steps, distance, calories, active minutes and sleep. ZeTime will also alert users to extended periods of inactivity to encourage them to be more active User-friendly: ZeTime can be controlled both by touching the full round high resolution display or by using the physical smart crown to navigate between different functions easily

ZeTime can be controlled both by touching the full round high resolution display or by using the physical smart crown to navigate between different functions easily Never miss a thing: users can view incoming calls, read social networking notifications, check weather forecasts and get calendar reminders at a glance on the full round high resolution color display

users can view incoming calls, read social networking notifications, check weather forecasts and get calendar reminders at a glance on the full round high resolution color display Keep control: ZeTime allows users to control their phone's functions right from their wrist, such as playing music, take a photo or make their phone ring to easily find it

ZeTime Product Specifications

Bluetooth BLE 4.1 Dimensions (diameter/thickness) 44mm x 12.3mm Material Colors Stainless steel watch case available in Silver, Black and Pink Gold Watch band width and finishings 22mm; Silicon, leather, carbon fiber and more in multiple colors Battery type Li-iOn 200mAh Display size and resolution 1.22'; 240*240 pixels Display type TFT(Color touchscreen with hole) Sensors 3-axis accelerometer optical HR sensor Charging system Contact charging Water resistance 3ATM OS compatibility requirements Android 4.3 or iOS 8 above, supports Bluetooth 4.1 BLE

About MyKronoz

Founded in January 2013, MyKronoz LLC is a Swiss company based out of Geneva that designs and develops wearable devices intended to improve increasingly mobile, connected and digital lifestyles. MyKronoz strives to expand and facilitate the mobile-user experience with stylish, intuitive and functional techcessories. Now present in 40 countries, carried by major retailers and partners worldwide: Orange, Auchan, Carrefour, Best Buy, Walmart, Yodobashi, HMV, MyKronoz offers a full range of connected devices spanning across 4 product categories: activity trackers, smartwatches, analog smartwatches and watch phones. With a unique DNA mixing mobile tech and fashion, MyKronoz's goal is to cater to the needs and tastes of the world's most various user types thanks to a full iOS, Android and Windows Phone compatibility at an affordable price.

