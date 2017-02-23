From Automatic Recording to Automatic Insights: Glassbox Once More Challenges the Rules of Digital Analytics With the Launch of new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities

LONDON and NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glassbox today announces the launch of Automatic Insights with automated anomaly detection and real time analytics, which will build on Glassbox's automatic tag-less recording capabilities to provide an all-rounded Enterprise-wide Digital Transformation solution.

CTO and co-founder at Glassbox, Yaron Gueta, commented: "We've been working tirelessly on adding automatic insights functionalities that will help our Customers discover anomalies in the huge amounts of digital data we are already automatically collecting for them. Partnering with a Global Tier1 Bank on this project, Glassbox knows how to translate these unusual patterns into priceless business insights."

Analysing the massive quantity of data generated by today's digital businesses along with business intelligence and traditional web analytics tools takes time and expertise. Using machine learning algorithms, Glassbox isolates issues in real time, supporting agile processes and rapid business decisions through its uncovered insights.

Digital businesses need to make sure their online channels work efficiently around the clock. Glassbox offers an all-rounded solution that automatically records, indexes and replays every digital session exactly as it was experienced by the person browsing your website or navigating your mobile app. But it goes far beyond capturing and replaying digital sessions, as it automatically maps and provides an aggregated view of all your customer digital journeys. Furthermore, it gives early signals for problems, such as drops in conversions, unusual bounces or customer churn. It also helps identifying Compliance and risk exposure, and can support IT in identifying where channels are performing badly and get down to root causes.

Yaron concluded, "Online businesses are evolving all the time. With new products and new offers, the digital environment is very dynamic. Therefore, our clients need to detect anomalies in a way that adapts to changes efficiently and effectively. And that's what Glassbox helps them to achieve."

For more details on Glassbox and its solutions, please visit http://www.glassboxdigital.com.

About Glassbox

Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile Customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search and application monitoring capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile Customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced Customer experience, faster Customer disputes resolution, improved regulatory compliance and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the telecommunications and financial services and insurance industries and could cater to the needs of a wide range of verticals including healthcare, travel, hospitality and business services.

Learn more at http://www.glassboxdigital.com