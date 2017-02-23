DPS Group Expand Into the UK Market, With the Acquisition of Alban Technical

DUBLIN, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DPS, the Irish engineering and project management group, is expanding into the United Kingdom with the acquisition of Alban Technical Recruitment. Alban has offices in St. Albans and Macclesfield and provides contract engineering personnel for the pharmaceutical, medical device and microelectronics industries in the UK. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471078/DPS_Alban.jpg )



Commenting on the UK acquisition, DPS CEO Frank Keogh said: "We have a substantial professional outsourcing business in Ireland, Mainland Europe and the United States and expanding into a large market like the UK is a logical step." He explained that the expansion of the professional outsourcing business in the UK will be followed by establishing an engineering and project management business in the UK, focusing on the pharmaceutical, life sciences and advanced technology sectors.

"It has always been part of our long-term strategy to establish a presence in the UK." He elaborated by saying that DPS had been looking for the right opportunity to enter the market long before last year's Brexit vote and added: "We are delighted with the opportunity to have an established presence in the UK, before the conclusion of Brexit and the UK exit from the EU in 2019."

"Alban is a very successful professional outsourcing company and some of its key people have been involved in engineering recruitment for more than 25 years. We look forward to working with Gary Smith and his team at DPS Alban Technical Ltd., in building up a more significant professional outsourcing operation in the UK in the years ahead."

About DPS

DPS is a leading engineering and construction firm with a focus on the life sciences and semiconductor sectors. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation.

DPS applies its extensive Process Engineering expertise built over 40+years as well as significant Lean Construction experience to assist our clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices and semiconductors deliver their manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets us apart are the partnerships we build with our clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and our own agility, flexibility, original thinking and our high-calibre people.

We have grown substantially in recent years and now employ over 1,200 people in our offices and on client sites in Ireland, Netherlands, Israel, Belgium, Singapore and United States. For more information, visit http://www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

About DPS Alban Technical Ltd.

We are specialists in the Technical and Engineering Recruitment market sector. Since its creation in 2010, Alban Technical has gone from strength to strength and as a result of our continued success, 2015 saw the addition of the Northern office near Macclesfield, Cheshire. As we join DPS in 2017, we are looking forward to further organic growth whilst continuing to deliver our bespoke brand of recruitment to the Technical and Engineering recruitment market place.

Recruitment has changed dramatically over the years with the introduction of RPO and MSA arrangements driven by Procurement teams which, if not managed correctly, can take the "Personal Touch" out of the Recruitment process. Whilst we are happy to work with the RPO companies, we are proud to still hold relationships with key stakeholders with whom we have dealt with over the years, who, almost without exception, value the flexible, tailored approach that DPS Alban Technical can provide.

Further information

Annette O'Hara, Group Marketing Manager, DPS Group: Tel: +353-1-4661700 or+353-87-248-2573

Brendan McGrath, Media Relations Consultant: Tel: +353-87-937-0266