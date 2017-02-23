For its innovative data-driven omnichannel platform under the Acapture solution



AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, 2017-02-23 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payvision, global acquirer and data-driven omnichannel solutions provider, won the award for the Best PSP at the annual Merchant Payments Ecosystem conference, recognizing its innovative global services under the Acapture brand. Integrating Acapture's omnichannel solution into its global acquiring network, Payvision has transformed itself into a data-driven omnichannel enterprise. This has positioned the company as THE no. 1 merchant acquirer and payment provider empowered by data science and analytics.



"It is an absolute honor for us to be acknowledged as the Best PSP by an industry authority such as MPE. This highlights the focus and dedication we have for our customers and partners", said Gijs op de Weegh, Chief Operating Officer at Payvision and Acapture. "Merchants need a global solution that offers them a wide variety of payment products for their ecommerce business. We built Acapture with one specific goal in mind: to set a new standard in the payments industry. By using the latest technologies, we offer merchants a complete omnichannel solution to maximize their revenue. This award is a great indicator that our work is appreciated and recognized within the industry."



Payvision and Acapture's award-wining product features include a simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, a one-day integration using one RESTful API, flexible, consolidated reporting, a streamlined reconciliation process, global card acquiring and the ability to handle desktop, mobile and point-of-sale transactions, 80+ of the most popular alternative payment methods, and 160+ transaction currencies.



With a full suite of omnichannel payment features and data analytics in place on one single secure platform, Payvision enables merchants to keep their payment processes running seamlessly. This gives shoppers the freedom and security to choose their most familiar payment method, and leads to increased global conversion rates.



The top European conference, Merchant Payments Ecosystem, hosted in Berlin this month, gathered all the key experts to discuss the most up-to-date industry insights, ending with the prestigious 2017 Awards. The Best PSP award was evaluated by a panel of independent payments industry experts.



About Payvision and Acapture



Awarded with Best Acquirer at MPE Berlin 2016 and Best Merchant Acquirer/Processor at the 2015 Payments Awards, Payvision is one of the fastest-growing global acquiring networks in the world. In the last decade, Payvision has independently built an international acquiring network connecting banks, PSPs, ISOs and their global merchants in the USA, Europe, Asia and the Pacific. Payvision simplifies the complexity of cross-border ecommerce through a single, highly secure payment processing platform for all transactions processed worldwide, with domestic processing, a next-generation reporting interface, and a solid risk management solution.



Together with its subsidiary company, Acapture - a new, scalable, global omnichannel PSP - Payvision combines the experience of an industry leader and the flexibility and speed of a start-up, transforming itself into a data-driven omnichannel enterprise. Payvision and Acapture maximize the revenues of merchants and help them grow their business globally through a data-driven omnichannel approach, and a reliable payment platform. Acapture's system features SlicePay for simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, a one-day integration using one RESTful API, flexible, consolidated reporting, a streamlined reconciliation process, and the ability to handle 80+ of the most popular alternative payment methods and 160+ transaction currencies.



Payvision is headquartered in Amsterdam and, over the past decade, the company has expanded its geographical footprint in over 40 countries with offices in New York, Utah, San Francisco, Madrid, London, Toronto, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Macau, and Auckland.



Payvision is headquartered in Amsterdam and, over the past decade, the company has expanded its geographical footprint in over 40 countries with offices in New York, Utah, San Francisco, Madrid, London, Toronto, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Macau, and Auckland.



