SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, has appointed Lau Harting Jeppesen as Vice President, Head of Global Sales, and Karel Tant as Vice President, Head of Sales for Northern Europe. Both positions are newly created in SimCorp and follow the recent establishment of a new organizational structure in Europe, including a new Northern Europe market unit.



As VP, Global Sales, Lau Harting Jeppesen will steer SimCorp's global sales strategy to secure strong, uniform sales efforts and use of best practice across all markets. Lau brings close to 20 years of sales experience, most recently serving more than 10 years as Head of Sales in the Nordic region, where he has built a strong track record in demonstrating strategic excellence and driving sales across new and existing clients.



SimCorp's new VP, Head of Sales in Northern Europe, Karel Tant, has been with SimCorp for 17 years. Starting as an implementation consultant, Karel has consistently moved through the ranks, holding both consultancy, account management and sales roles. More recently, in his position as Head of Sales in Benelux, Karel has made great advances in building strong client relationships and increasing SimCorp's local market share.



Commenting on the appointment of Lau Harting Jeppesen, Jochen Müller, Executive Vice President of EMEA and Asia Pacific said: "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Lau into this new role. The aim of the role is to align and apply best practice sales methodologies globally. I have no doubt that both SimCorp and our clients will benefit from Lau's outstanding experience, knowledge and dedication, and I look very much forward to working with him on this."



Regarding the appointment of Karel Tant, Jochen Müller said: "Karel's appointment is a prime example of the organizational mobility that SimCorp offers its employees to help build a successful international career. As Head of Sales in Benelux, he has successfully demonstrated how sales will be reinforced by a high level of client satisfaction. I welcome him in this new role and look very much forward to seeing his winning mentality and personality at work across Northern Europe."



Both new positions are effective as of February 21, 2017.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474



About SimCorp SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.