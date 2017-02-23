Uponor Corporation Annual Financial Report 23 February 2017 10.00 EET



Uponor Corporation's Annual report 2016 available



Uponor Corporation's Annual report 2016 has been published in Finnish and English. The report is available in PDF format on the company website at http://investors.uponor.com > IR downloads & reports.



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852







Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com



