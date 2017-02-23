Robert Parker Wine Advocate brings a series of fine wine experiences

Matter of Taste London 3rd edition

6th,7th and8th April 2017

Commodore House Battersea Reach | De Vere Grand Connaught| 67 Pall Mall

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent and successful "Matter of Taste" events in New York, Napa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Zurich, the world-renowned independent consumer guide to fine wines, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, brings its first-class wine-tasting experiences to London for the third time. The three-day event is built around an all-star cast of five Wine Advocate Reviewers and their favourite wines, featuring "Iconic Wines of the World".

On Thursday 6th and Friday 7th, exclusive dinners will pair the cuisine of chef Adam Byatt of 1 Michelin star Trinity Restaurant at Commodore House, Battersea Reach, with respectively Bordeaux and Napa heavyweights Chateau Pichon Lalande and Screaming Eagle.

On Saturday 8th at De Vere Grand ConnaughtRooms in Covent Garden, five critics of The Wine Advocate editorial team, namely Editor-in-Chief Lisa Perrotti-Brown (MW),Jeb Dunnuck, Stephan Reinhardt, Monica Larner, and Neal Martin, will share their findings on Iconic Wines of the World, and conduct a series of masterclasses while a walkabout tasting takes place from 12:00 to 06:00pm.

Wine lovers can look forward to tasting over 200 wines from more than 50 prestigious wineries from around the world. There is an absolute focus on quality as all wines featured are rated at least 90 Parker points.

Masterclass themes:

The World's Greatest Pinot Noirs Today, Outside of Burgundy: a new world perspective by Lisa Perrotti-Brown (MW).

Aged Dry Rieslings: stunning older vintage dry Rieslings from Germany , Alsace and Austria explained by Stephan Reinhardt .

Road Trip Italy: Monica Larner will guide you through the best of Italy , from the tip to the toe of the peninsula.

Château Figeac: a masterclass tutored by Neal Martin with head winemaker Frédéric Faye, showcasing renowned mature vintages such as 1982.

On Saturday 8th April, the RP100 Wines BYO Dinner at 67 Pall Mall promises to be a unique experience with a surprise line-up as ourfour Wine Advocate reviewers will bring their own RP100 pointers to share at their table! Guests are encouraged to bring along their own favourite bottles of wine to share and enjoy.

Matter of Taste London is supported by:

Evian and Badoit, Water Partners

Riedel, Glassware Partner

Programme details and ticketing: www.a-matter-of-taste.com

Media enquiry: patrick.s@robertparker.com;+65 8869 5125