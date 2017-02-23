sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,324 Euro		+0,215
+1,52 %
WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,246
14,272
09:58
14,25
14,265
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STMICROELECTRONICS NV14,324+1,52 %