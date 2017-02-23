At the Mobile World Congress 2017, Sunpartner Technologies continues to offer complete solutions for the wearables market by announcing its collaboration with STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). Sunpartner, which invented the solar recharging technology WYSIPS® will combine its Reflect module with STMicroelectronics microcontrollers. This joint product offers manufacturers complete solutions with very low energy consumption and very long battery life. The goal: shorten time-to-market thanks to an optimized, turnkey solution that has been pre-validated upstream.

Connected Devices: A Booming Market that Needs Greater Energy Autonomy

While the wearables market is solidly established, users of connected bracelets, jewelry, and watches still want to avoid the hassles of daily recharging or replacing batteries regularly.

To meet these needs, Sunpartner has developed a portfolio of WYSIPS® solutions using transparent or invisible photovoltaic modules, which have no impact on the wearables' design.

WYSIPS® Reflect thus helps solve these problems of autonomy without sacrificing aesthetics or visual identity.

Turnkey Energy Solutions with up to 50% More Energy

The WYSIPS® Reflect module, optimized for Japan Display's Memory in Pixel (MiP) technology, produces up to 30mW when exposed to the sun. Reflect enables devices to run on low-power mode almost infinitely and extends the battery life of a watch used outdoors by 30 to 50%.

"Continuing to provide more features while increasing the autonomy of wearable connected devices is a challenge that we take on with every new generation of STM32 microcontrollers. The combination of STM32 Microcontrollers and Sunpartner's technology opens up new possibilities for of wearable device developers who want to add value without compromising the battery life of these objects, which run on super-fine batteries."

Michel Buffa, Group Vice President and General Manager of STMicroelectronics' microcontroller division

"We welcome this partnership. The fact that a world leader such as STMicroelectronics sees WYSIPS Reflect as key technology is a major recognition of our work. The markets need innovations to break the barrier of energy autonomy for wearables-which we are offering together with STMicroelectronics."

Ludovic Deblois, President of Sunpartner

About SUNPARTNER Technologies

Sunpartner creates and integrates invisible solar components for consumer electronics (wearables, mobile phones, connected devices), building and transport markets. Their Wysips® technologies capture solar energy and convert it into electricity, thereby extending battery life or freeing devices from the grid entirely. http://sunpartnertechnologies.com/

