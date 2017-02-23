

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent for the fourth-quarter was 99 million pounds, compared to a loss 2.42 billion pounds in the same quarter last year.



Litigation and conduct charges of 97 million pounds, compared to 1.722 billion pounds in the prior year.



James E Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer said, '.... Accelerating the closure of Barclays Non-Core is a key part of realising the potential of Barclays. In 2016 we reduced Non-Core RWAs by £22bn, with £12bn of that reduction coming in the final quarter alone. Today, we are announcing that we will close Non-Core on 30 June 2017, six months earlier than previously targeted.'



Profit before tax for the quarter was 330 million pounds, compared to a loss of 2.075 billion pounds in the prior year.



Total income for the quarter grew to 4.99 billion pounds from 4.45 billion pounds last year.



Barclays announced the intention to close Non-Core early at 30 June 2017, at which point RWAs are expected to be approximately 25 billion pounds. The composition of the assets at that date are expected to consist primarily of residual derivatives, Italian mortgages and the ESHLA portfolio. Further information on the allocation of the residual Non-Core between Barclays UK and Barclays International will be provided on closure.



Loss before tax in 2017 generated by Non-Core operations is expected to be approximately 1 billion pounds, excluding fair value gains or losses on the ESHLA portfolio. A greater proportion of this loss is expected to occur in the first-half of 2017 reflecting continued exit costs.



The end-state CET1 capital ratio target has been revised to 150-200bps above the minimum regulatory level, providing 400-450bps buffer to the Bank of England stress test systemic reference point.



A final dividend for 2016 of 2.0 pence per share will be paid on 5 April 2017, resulting in a total 3.0 pence dividend per share for the year.



