Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Mobile World Congress 2017

AccuWeather

Over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hour-by-hour and minute-by-minute forecasts with Superior Accuracy' with customized content and engaging video presentations available through smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, award winning AccuWeather apps, connected TVs, wearables, smart homes, and connected cars, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962, AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as weather news, content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.

Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. The Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) boasts pre-integrated functions to maximize functionality and fast-track deployments while minimizing impact on existing systems. It has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 70 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi Calling and Venue Wi-Fi.

DisplayLink

Giesecke & Devrient

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) is a leading international technology provider headquartered in Munich, Germany. Founded in 1852, the Group has a workforce of over 11,450 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 1.83 billion in the 2014 fiscal year. 58 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 31 countries ensure customer proximity worldwide.

G&D develops, produces, and distributes products and solutions in the payment, secure communication, and identity management sectors. G&D is a technology leader in these markets and holds a strong competitive position. The Group's customer base mainly comprises central and commercial banks, mobile network operators, business enterprises, governments, and public authorities. For more information, please visit: gi-de.com.

Multi-Tech Systems

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things - connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. MultiTech has consistently connected customers and we've been doing so for more than 40 years. We're continuing our legacy of consistently connecting customers with the world's first commercially deployable LoRa-based suite of communications devices. MultiTech works with customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, analog, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and GPS Machine to Machine communication capabilities for their Internet of Things applications. For more information please visit multitech.com.

OneSimCard

Panasonic Germany, a division of Panasonic Marketing Europe GmbH

Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is reimagining the wireless infrastructure market, enabling carriers to deploy any G cellular networks as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. Currently, the company in production deployment or in trials with major leading operators on six continents. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology virtualized RAN (vRAN) has been recognized with 27 industry awards. For more information, please visit parallelwireless.com

Peraso Technologies

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focussed on the development of 60 GHz chip sets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad specification. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGig® brand, and WiGig® has seen strong industry endorsement by tech giants such as Samsung, Qualcomm and Intel. For more information, visit perasotech.com.

Powermat

Our vision is to help create a world where people never again need worry about running out of power. A pioneer in wireless charging, we utilize existing principles of magnetic inductivity to wirelessly transfer electricity in a safe and effective manner. Beyond equipping venues with a wireless infrastructure, Powermat's platform allows businesses to increase relevant engagement with customers sending contextual information, alerts, offers and promotions through the Powermat app before, during and after on-site consumer interactions. Together with more than 100 partners, we are building a global wireless power ecosystem. As founding members of the Power Matters Alliance (now AirFuel Alliance) we are dedicated to creating an industry standard for smart, environmental and accessible wireless power. Everyone should live life at 100%. For more information please visit powermat.com.

Safran Identity & Security

SecureMailbox AB

By imbedding Privacy by Design principles in our cloud platform for collaboration, web-services and Apps, we can help authorities, governments and private corporations to build trust and legally compliant communication channels with their stakeholders. SecureMailbox is the first cloud service that has been awarded a Privasee SEAL for the new GDPR, General Data Protection Regulation, and the ISO/IEC 29100 privacy framework. SecureMailbox is currently used in more 160 countries.

SK Telecom

Established in 1984, SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea by both revenue and number of subscribers. With over 29.60 million mobile subscribers including 21.08 million LTE subscribers (as of 4Q 2016), the company holds around 70 percent of the LET market in Korea. It has reached KRW 17.918 trillion in revenue in 2016.

SK Telecom has led the advancement of mobile technologies ranging from 2G to 4G, and is currently setting important milestones in its journey to 5G. The company is not only leading innovation in the field of mobile network, but also providing IoT, media, home and platform services/solutions/technologies.

SK Telecom is determined to play a significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by achieving innovations and promoting shared growth with other players in the industry.

At MWC 2017, SK Telecom will showcase new open collaborative system by 'Connect Everything' from technologies and services such as 5G, IoT and smart home. SK Telecom will also forecast the future changes in the New ICT, society and customer life, to attract the attention of the visitors.

