

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $11.16 million, or $0.03 per share. This was higher than $8.33 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $164.24 million. This was up from $115.34 million last year.



Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance:



