ObserveIT Wins Product of the Year Award from IT Professional Magazine

ObserveIT 6.7Recognized for itsInnovativeApproach toIdentifying,Controlling andEliminating Insider Threats

ObserveIT, the leading provider of insider threat management solutions, today announcedIT Professional Magazinein Europe has namedObserveIT 6.7Product of the Year. The Editor's Choice award honoured ObserveIT for its innovative approach to helping organizations identify and eliminate threats posed by the malicious and accidental actions of 3rdparty users, privileged users, and employees.

IT Professional Magazineeditors were impressed with ObserveIT's screen-recording technology capturing all user behaviour, regardless of the environment. And, beyond providing video playback of all user activity, noted ObserveIT's ability to turn video recordings into metadata that can be easily searched, analyzed, audited and acted upon. Other capabilities that were cited byIT Professional'steam include real-time alerting, and the ability for security teams to use ObserveIT's monitoring results to proactively block actions that are prohibited.

ObserveIT was nominated for the Product of the Year award byBAKOTECH, a well-regarded Value Added Distributor in Europe and an active member of ObserveIT's partner program.

"Our nomination of ObserveIT, and its subsequent award success, reflect the enormous value that ObserveIT presents to the European, and especially the Polish market," said BAKOTECH Business Development Manager Piotr Kawa. "ObserveIT offers a direct response to the increasing volume of security breaches by enabling organizations to detect and prevent risks posed by internal IT privileged users, business users, and 3rd-party vendors."

"We are honoured that BAKOTECH nominated us and thatIT Professional selected ObserveIT as Product of the Year," said ObserveIT CEO Mike McKee. "Ensuring employees and vendors don't maliciously or inadvertently violate security policies - while adhering to Europe's strict privacy regulations - is the single largest security challenge facing companies.We are proud of our leadership role in solving this problem, and pledge to continue our innovation to deliver our customers the most powerful and easy to use insider threat solution on the market."

