Cancon Policy Papers: Five hot Topics of Cancer Policy

HELSINKI, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancon Policy papers have been published along with the European Guide on Quality Improvement in Comprehensive Cancer Control. Four Policy papers are now available online at www.cancercontrol.eu, and the fifth will be updated there soon.

Policy papers were coordinated by a special Member state platform led by the Italian Ministry of Health. The papers are besides the Guide the main outcomes of EU joint action Cancon.

Five Policy papers aim to answer specific "hot themes" in the implementation of a more effective cancer control. The recommendations from Policy papers are intended to strengthen the planning processes of the Member states.

The topics of the Policy papers were suggested by the Member states and are targeted at the policy makers in the governments and in the EU. The topics cover public health genomics, national cancer control plans, reallocation of resources for greater care and cost efficiency, prevention outcomes, and inequalities in cancer control.

The Cancon Policy papers have been prepared based on the evidence and best experience. In addition at the Member states, the European Commission Expert Working Group on Cancer, stakeholders like cancer patients, experts, and other relevant actors have been able to contribute and comment on the papers.

The five Cancon Policy paper topics in full and their leaders are:

1. A Public health genomics approach to "omics" in oncology, Marc Van den Bulcke,

2. NB! Will be published soon: Common European objectives for National Cancer Control Plans, Tit Albreht,

3. Enhancing Value of Cancer Care Through a More Appropriate Use of Health Care Interventions, Roberto Giuseppe Grilli,

4. An impact evaluation system to assess prevention outcomes, Giuseppe La Torre, and

5. A Equity mainstreaming in the cancer control in Europe, Rosana Peiró.

Cancon is a joint action initiative, co-funded by participating institutes, organisations, universities and health care units, and the European Union. It started in 2014 and will end on 23 February 2017. Besides Guide, the joint action will publish five policy papers on cancer.

- Twitter @EU_CanCon, Cancon, CanconGuide

- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cancon2014

- LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cancon

- Instagram https://www.instagram.com/eu_cancon/

Media contacts

Cancon Communications,

Leena Vuorenmaa

E-mail: leena.vuorenmaa@cancer.fi, available on Thursday 23rd between 9.30 and 11.30 CET

More information:

On policy papers:

Giovanni Nicoletti,

E-mail: g.nicoletti@sanita.it,

Antonio Federici

E-mail: an.federici@sanita.it



Cancon Coordinator

Tit Albreht,

E-mail: Tit.Albreht@nijz.si



Cancon Policy papers and the Guide are available at www.cancercontrol.eu/guide-landing-page

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cancon-joint-action/r/cancon-policy-papers--five-hot-topics-of-cancer-policy,c2195957

The following files are available for download: