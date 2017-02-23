Millennials Show Growing Desire for Customization, AI and Increasing Comfort with Consumer Data Use

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, today announced results of its market survey, The Future of the Digital Experience: Mobile Edition.This survey evaluated the future of mobile service through the lens of the rising generation of mobile subscribers: millennials. Through an independent research firm, CSG polled nearly 1,000 millennials (individuals 18-35) across the US, UK, Brazil and Australia on their expectations for mobile service by 2022.

According to a new survey from CSG International, millennials are very interested in a mobile phone service personalized to their specific usage patterns and are likely to allow mobile providers to access their usage data in order to receive more personalized service. (Photo: Business Wire)

The survey results indicate that millennials have clear priorities for their mobile service in the coming years, including an increased focus on personalization, further adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), and a high quality and intuitive experience when it comes to entertainment viewing. Key insights from the survey include:

Millennials are open to the source of their future mobile service. When it comes to the type of provider millennials will choose for their future mobile service in five years' time, respondents showed little variance. Traditional service providers held a slight edge at 35 percent, but approximately one third of respondents noted they would expect their service to come from non-traditional providers like Google, Amazon or others to be identified. Another third of respondents noted to expect public Wi-Fi services and other free offerings to become the norm.

Almost 6 out of 10 millennials are likely to spend more for a service specifically customized to their usage patterns across voice, data, entertainment and other personalized services. And, a significant majority (over 70 percent) of millennials are likely to allow mobile providers access to their mobile usage data in order to receive a more personalized service. Millennials are slightly less comfortable when it comes to personalized advertising, with just over half (57) percent noting they would be likely to let providers use their data to better personalize advertisements. AI should make mobile devices smarter. Almost half of millennials want their mobile phone service to become a more intuitive personal assistant, with the ability to anticipate needs and take action. A majority (53) percent of respondents noted that they would be willing to spend more on a mobile service that can act as a personal assistant, performing such tasks as creating meeting invites, posting to social media, booking dinner reservations, and so on.

Almost half of millennials want their mobile phone service to become a more intuitive personal assistant, with the ability to anticipate needs and take action. A majority (53) percent of respondents noted that they would be willing to spend more on a mobile service that can act as a personal assistant, performing such tasks as creating meeting invites, posting to social media, booking dinner reservations, and so on. Millennials will spend more for a higher quality streaming experience. A high-quality viewing experience is an important factor for millennials when it comes to their future mobile service, with the overwhelming majority (83) percent noting they plan to use their mobile device to stream online video including YouTube, TV shows and movies. 57 percent of respondents cited better video, music and entertainment streaming experiences as a reason to spend more on mobile service.

A high-quality viewing experience is an important factor for millennials when it comes to their future mobile service, with the overwhelming majority (83) percent noting they plan to use their mobile device to stream online video including YouTube, TV shows and movies. 57 percent of respondents cited better video, music and entertainment streaming experiences as a reason to spend more on mobile service. Millennials want mobile providers to be a partner to make their lives easier. From home automation to mobile payments, millennials want their mobile device to make their lives easier. 41 percent of respondents noted they want their mobile service to become more useful for the small things in everyday life. Additionally, more than a third (35) percent of respondents would love to see their mobile device remember payment preferences and automatically apply payments to certain transactions.

"Through this survey, we learned that millennials view their mobile service not just as a device they carry, but as a personal assistant to anticipate their needs, take actions on their behalf and ultimately make their lives easier," said Phillip Yoo, president of carrier business at CSG International. "Millennials are the rising customer and revenue base for mobile operators, and therefore will have a significant impact on the future of the industry. To successfully attract, retain and grow with this dynamic customer of the future will require innovation across advanced technologies and entertainment options."

For more results from CSG's research, to see takeaways for mobile operators, or view results by country, download an Executive Summary of the findings: The Future of the Digital Experience: Mobile Editionor join the discussion with CSG on LinkedIn or Twitter using the hashtag DigitalFutureReport.

