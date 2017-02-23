The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) and the GSMA today announced an agreement that will help pave the way for the development of 5G mobile broadband networks globally. Through this cooperation framework, the two organisations will share and collaborate on spectrum management issues with particular reference to the allocation, harmonisation and market availability of new bands.

In the run up to the ITU World Radiocommunication Conference in 2019 (WRC-19), this partnership will be key. It will help ensure a coherent and consistent approach in support of new spectrum allocations for mobile broadband networks based on IMT technology. The cooperation will also include addressing already-identified spectrum, which must be assigned to meet current and future demand for mobile broadband services.

Following a successful joint 5G workshop at ITU Telecom World 2016 in Thailand, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at a meeting between the GSA and the GSMA in London.

Joe Barrett, President of the GSA noted: "Both GSA and the GSMA share a common interest in promoting advanced mobile services. Our collaboration and combined messaging on spectrum allocation will support the global deployment of 5G to meet industry expectations of extended coverage and gigabit data rates."

"The GSMA is very pleased to be working with the GSA to champion citizens' access to high-speed, high-quality 5G mobile services through the allocation of future spectrum. It is through close collaboration that we can raise awareness of the need to connect more and more consumers and businesses," said John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA.

The MoU employs a multi-faceted approach that will prioritise sharing studies in support of frequency bands for future 5G deployments. In addition, the two organisations will jointly identify and support key countries to facilitate the timely availability of already allocated spectrum, carrying out in-country studies and technical analysis as required.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with almost 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

About the GSA

GSA promotes the 3GPP technology roadmap 3G; 4G; 5G including NB-IoT, VoLTE, LTE-V, LTE-U, LTE Broadcast, mobile device availability and features, etc. and represents companies across the worldwide mobile ecosystem engaged in the supply of infrastructure, semiconductors, test equipment, devices, applications and mobile support services. The GSA Executive Board comprises of Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia and Qualcomm Incorporated, covering close to 100% of all mobile network infrastructure deployments.

For more information, please visit the GSA corporate website at www.gsacom.com. Follow the GSA on Twitter: @gsacom.

