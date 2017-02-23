Since its launch in November 2016, FastermindTM quickly secures positive industry recognition, widens customer base and underpins Real-Time Decisioning (RTD) and new digital customer engagement solutions

Comptel Corporation (OMX Helsinki: CTL1V) announced today that it's Fastermind has gained significant momentum since its launch at Nexterday North in November 2016. Fastermind provides artificial intelligence capabilities to digital service providers, enabling them to recommend, predict and automate real-time decisions, particularly supporting customer engagement automation.

According to new research conducted by Comptel, today's mobile customers want to be treated as individuals by their service provider. Surveying 2,000 mobile data users in the US and the UK, the research found that while more than half of mobile data customers (55 percent) are eager to receive more proactive, personalised messages and services, fewer than one in seven (13 percent) have ever actually received this kind of communication from their carrier.

Operators can respond to this demand for personalisation by using Fastermind to reach their customers at the right time, with the right messages, through automated marketing offers and service notifications. Business users can easily configure new actions independently, which allows them to react more quickly to changing conditions. For an end customer, personal engagement will make them feel less like a nameless customer and more valued by their provider throughout the customer journey.

Since its launch, Fastermind has gained traction with forward-looking operators globally, demonstrating its ability to increase revenue with automated upsell and cross-sell offers, marketing promotions and notifications. For example, just three months after its deployment of Fastermind, a tier one operator in the Middle East reported an eight percent increase in ARPU.

As a result of its business benefits, Fastermind has also received notable industry acknowledgement, including being featured in a recent report by leading analyst firm 451 Research "It's not about bundling a digital 'service' like Dropbox or Netflix or simply offering a few new mobile data plan options," said Rich Karpinski, Principal Analyst Mobile Operator Strategies, 451 Research. "Rather, it's a rethinking of how mobile operators interact with their customers, understanding their real-time needs and wants and having the analytics, decision-making and network execution capabilities to hit them with the right offer at the right time."

Additionally, combined with Comptel's Monetizer™ suite, Fastermind supports the company's recently launched "My Digital Moments" blueprint which will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2017. My Digital Moments includes a self-service mobile application that provides insight, engagement and control over how customers consume digital services, while giving operators a direct line to offer customised and relevant digital offerings.

Fastermind also underpins Comptel's "Best Next Engagement" solution, also being introduced during Mobile World Congress 2017. Developed jointly with Salesforce, the solution will help communications service providers recommend, predict and automate real-time decisions for best next action in a customer's journey.

About Comptel Corporation

Life is digital moments. Comptel perfects these by transforming how you serve, meet and respond to the needs of "Generation Cloud" customers.

Our solutions allow you to innovate rich communications services instantly, master the orchestration of service and order flows, capture data-in-motion and refine your decision-making. We apply intelligence to reduce friction in your business.

Comptel has enabled the delivery of digital and communications services to more than 2 billion people. Every day, we care for more than 20% of all mobile usage data. Nearly 300 service providers across 90 countries have trusted us to perfect customers' digital moments.

For more information, visit www.comptel.com.

