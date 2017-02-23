DPS Engineering Plans to Unify Its Operations With Deltek Project ERP







HERNDON, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, today announced international engineering firm DPS Engineering has chosen to standardise on Deltek's integrated project ERP solution to unify its operations, improve resource management and ensure a future-proof infrastructure for the business.

Headquartered in Ireland, DPS Engineering has grown its revenue and workforce significantly over the last four years. DPS now has over 1,200 employees globally across most major regions including Ireland, UK, North America, Middle East and Asia Pacific. Managing the company's operations with this significant growth had become challenging due to disparate systems and manual processes, and the firm required a best-in-class solution to unify all operations, support its new business structure and scale with its projected future growth.

Following a comprehensive evaluation of potential solutions, DPS Engineering selected Deltek. Deltek project ERP will help DPS maintain project transparency and control, reduce the duplication of effort and minimise lost opportunities. In addition, the Deltek solution will improve resource management and allow DPS to optimally schedule each of its resources - and highlight in advance where new talent is needed as its project portfolio expands.

"We approached Deltek to discuss a number of challenges that we faced from an administrative perspective, and right from the beginning it was clear its team understood our issues and could provide the expertise and technology we were looking for. DPS Engineering had just gone through a full restructure as a result of our significant growth, yet we were still operating predominantly on legacy systems, Excel spreadsheets and manual processes. We needed a business solution that would effectively and efficiently support our entire business - now and in the future - and Deltek delivered just that," said Cathal Farrelly, Group Engineering Director at DPS Engineering.

"DPS Engineering has experienced phenomenal growth in the last four years and doesn't show any signs of slowing down. We are very excited that DPS chose Deltek, and we are confident that our industry-leading project ERP solution will deliver the measurable benefits they are expecting, both now and as the firm grows," said Fergus Gilmore, VP and Managing Director at Deltek UK and Central Europe.

