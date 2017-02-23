Geoswift Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Geoswift, a leading provider of cross-border payment solutions between China and the rest of the world, announced today that the company has been awarded the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification ISO/IEC 27001:2013. The ISO27001 certificate is a globally recognised international standard for Information Security management system (ISMS). Geoswift presently partners with major global banks, financial service providers, payment solutions providers and merchants.

Attaining ISO/IEC 27001:2013 enables Geoswift to continually enhance the organization's data security management system and build a risk-based framework for process and secure cross-border payments with international markets. Geoswift received the certification following an extensive external audit, conducted by the BSI group. The certification further seals an international certification of reassurance for Geoswift's partners on data security and protection.

Raymond Qu, Founder and CEO of Geoswift said, "We believe data security and quality control is essential for any business. At Geoswift, we have always taken a proactive approach to safeguard the information integrity and security of our partners."

"As we expand our global footprint, data security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property and third-party data from partners must be guarded with highest diligence and respect. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification was certainly an intensive auditing process but a step in the right direction. Our partners welcome the move and it's definitely a business investment as we continue to expand our business and deepen relationships with partners this year."

"In the global payment market, security and reliability are non-negotiable. It is of utmost importance for technology organizations to improve their standards of security and reliability. The success of Geoswift in achieving the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the latest standard of information security management system, demonstrates the strategic long-term development as well as rigorous and serious work attitude of the organization in protecting their users' information. Also, it indicates their determination to incorporate international best practices of data protection to meet the increasing expectation of its business customers in the large, rapidly expanding marketplace," said Emmanuel Herve, Managing Director, BSI ASEAN.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification signals Geoswift's commitment to strengthen the integrity and security of its information security management system. Geoswift is headquartered in Hong Kong with operating offices in Shanghai, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco for strategic and regulatory functions.

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. The company comprises the world's leading payment technology experts that have a deep understanding of the industry, technology, and global and China monetary policy. Geoswift provides clients with customised one-stop cross-border payment solutions to and from China. Geoswift is relied upon by the world's leading e-commerce companies, most prestigious universities and the largest brands in the travel industry to grow their businesses.

Geoswift is an acquirer of UnionPay International in North America and a long-term partner of many other leading financial institutions. It also maintains 19 currency exchange outlets throughout China. Geoswift is headquartered in Hong Kong with operating offices in Shanghai, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco for strategic and regulatory functions. For more information visit, please visit www.geoswift.com or send in your queries to info@geoswift.com.

