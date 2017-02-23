Top Employers Institute Names Cognizant a Top Employer 2017 in Europe and Australia

Certification Based on Cognizant's "Exceptional Employee Offerings," Including Workforce Planning, Onboarding, Learning and Development, and Strong Culture

LONDON and SYDNEY, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has been named a Top Employer in Europe for 2017 in seven European countries: Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom by the Top Employers Institute. Cognizant was also certified this year in Australia.

The Institute's annual research recognises leading employers around the world that provide an outstanding work environment, develop and nurture talent, and continuously optimise employment practices. The Institute cited Cognizant's excellence for organisation-wide talent management, particularly its workforce planning and the quality of its onboarding processes. The Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK received especially high marks for their efficient and effective evaluation of onboarding processes, and the introduction of local buddy programmes.

Overall, Cognizant was acknowledged for its education and development, and effectiveness in boosting employees' competencies. The company's leadership development ranked highly, including its employee review and rating competency methods and development modules tailored towards the needs of specific job responsibilities. Cognizant was also rated highly for its career and succession planning, culture of ethics and integrity, and strong organisational values. In addition, Cognizant stood out for the European implementation of its well-being programme.

"It is an honour to be certified as a Top Employer 2017 in both Europe and Australia," said Santosh Thomas, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant. "We are committed to providing a workplace culture that allows our associates to excel and grow both personally and professionally. As a result, we continue to recruit the best and brightest talent. We are very pleased that, as in prior years, the Top Employer Institute has recognised this commitment and our success in providing an outstanding workplace."

"Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally," says David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute. "Our comprehensive research concluded that"Cognizant"provides an outstanding employment environment, and offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programmes that are well thought out, and truly aligned with the culture of their company."

