KAU Media Group Wins Google Game On for Fastest Growing Performance Marketing Agency

Performance marketing agency beats 2,500 agencies and tops leaderboard for new business acquisition and revenue growth.

KAU Media Group (KMG), the UK's fastest growing performance marketing agency has won Google's Game On award for the final quarter of 2016. The competition, which is open to the 2,500 Google Partners, recognises digital marketing agencies demonstrating the largest amount of revenue and new business growth in each quarter. KMG finished top among over 1,000 entries in the Q4 round of the competition.

Officially launched in January 2016, KMG has grown substantially in the last year by dramatically increasing new business acquisition and reported a 2016 revenue figure of £1.6 million. Due to rapid client growth and a subsequent increase in Google advertising spend, KMG has been accredited with Google Premier Partner status. With a client base ranging from local businesses to some of the largest enterprises in the country, KMG provides them with a level playing field in the digital performance marketing and advertising space. KMG Analytics platform enables clients to see in real-time their return on advertising spend (ROAS).

Google's Game On awards were introduced to all partner agencies at the start of 2016, during this experience, agencies get the chance to access latest research and consumer behavior information. The awards are held on a quarterly basis and measure agencies on their level of Google advertising spend in addition to new business and revenue for the quarter.

Kashif Khokhar, CEO of KAU Media Group added: "This is an amazing achievement for our business considering the competition we were up against and that we only launched in January 2016. The level of service and transparency that we're providing to our clients is unrivalled in this high-growth marketplace. The most important thing for our clients is their ROAS, we feel that there are very few agencies out there who can give clients this insight. We're a young business with energetic, talented people who are passionate about our clients and helping them meet their ambitions and full potential. With over 5 million SMEs in the UK we're operating in a market with unlimited potential for growth."

Chris Healy, Sales Directorat Freeborn Citroen commented "KAU Media Group deliver performance marketing at its best. They are very professional and understand our goals. We have grown our brand and generated huge sales numbers in a challenging market. Long may this growth continue."

The opportunity for businesses to position themselves in the shop window has never been higher. Today there are over 2.5 billion users of Google Search and in excess of 100 billion search queries per month. As a result, firms are challenged to position themselves across the digital landscape by optimising their performance on search engines and social media channels through a variety of methods. KMG's unique approach to performance marketing provides clients with enterprise level bid management technology and strategy, resulting in one of the highest retention rates of any agency in the UK.

About KAU Media Group (KMG)

Launched in 2016, KMG is a full service agency that deliver compelling digital performance marketing solutions. KMG's winning solutions and experience helps to deliver great results across several key areas; search engine marketing, search engine optimisation, social media marketing, display marketing, SmartChat and website design. This combination has helped many of its clients to interact and engage with customers in a new and better way.

http://www.kaumediagroup.com/