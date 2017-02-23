Cruelty Free International, Joanna Lumley and Leona Lewis Call on United Nations for a Global Ban on Animal Testing for Cosmetics

NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebrities tell UN to ban it for the bunnies

Cruelty Free International has joined forces with celebrities including Joanna Lumley and Leona Lewis to call on the United Nations to adopt an international convention to end animal testing for cosmetics around the world.

The non-profit has today asked General Secretary of the UN Antonio Guterres to help establish one set of rules worldwide in the interests of animals, consumers and industry.

A flash mob organised by Cruelty Free International took place outside the UN headquarters in New York this week to launch the global campaign.

Joanna Lumley said, "If we work together we can end cruel cosmetics testing - every company, every person, for every animal. Let's ban it now and for always."

Whilst the EU, Israel, India and New Zealand have set an example by banning cruel cosmetics tests, current rules are patchwork with different regulations in different places. Momentum is growing as countries increasingly support effective non-animal alternatives and move towards ending cosmetics animal testing, but the outdated practice still takes place in some countries. A global ban would end decades of animal suffering, create a level playing field for companies and prevent animal testing from moving between countries.

Michelle Thew, Cruelty Free International CEO said, "It's time for clear global leadership. We're asking the UN to take decisive action and adopt an international convention that puts in place one set of harmonised rules which end outdated, cruel animal testing for cosmetics forever."

Leona Lewis said, "The only way to make sure no animal suffers for cosmetics is a global ban that ends cruel testing everywhere. Let's unite for cruelty free cosmetics."

For more information, please visit: http://www.crueltyfreeinternationl.org/bunny

Cruelty Free International is one of the world's longest standing and most respected animal protection organisations. It is widely regarded as an authority on animal testing issues and called upon by governments, media, corporations and official bodies for advice or expert opinion. It was the first major non-profit organisation to campaign against animal testing for cosmetics, dating back to the 1970s. Leading the 20-year campaign to ban cruel cosmetics in the EU, it has influenced bans in countries including New Zealand, India and South Korea.

