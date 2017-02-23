Industrivärden's annual report for the fiscal year 2016 is available as from today on the company's website, www.industrivarden.se (Swedish version) and www.industrivarden.net (English version). Printed annual reports will be distributed to shareholders and other parties who have requested copies as from March 15, 2017.



Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



